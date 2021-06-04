150 cannabis plants found in garage near Chesterfield

Officers were called to a garage at the rear of a block of flats on Chesterfield Road.

Inside, they discovered around 150 cannabis plants across three rooms.

Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team released this picture of the cannabis grow.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This grow appeared to be a sophisticated operation and we are pleased to have impacted on criminal behaviour by confiscating drugs before they can be sold.

“The production and selling of cannabis can sometimes be perceived a victimless crime, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The production and distribution of drugs has a detrimental impact on communities and ruins lives.

“Not only is cannabis growing illegal but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.

“It can also be linked to wider crime such as potential modern slavery or county lines.

“Anyone with any information about the grow should get in touch with us.”