Former North Derbyshire school set to be demolished

Derbyshire County Council has applied for planning permission to demolish the old Clay Cross Junior School.

County Hall bosses say the demolition will allow for further regeneration in the Market Street area of Clay Cross.

The old Clay Cross Junior School, on Market Street, could be demolished if plans are given the green light.

The building is described in documents on North East Derbyshire District Council’s website as ‘a single story Victorian-era structure with pitched slate roofs’.

County council officer Dave Massingham said as part of the application: “The former school building has been closed for a number of years and has not been used since as it has been considered not fit for purpose.

"The demolition of the building will allow for further regeneration of the town centre.

“The demolition works will be undertaken by an approved and experienced demolition contractor. It is proposed for the building to be demolished in a controlled manner using demolition machinery.

“Where possible any materials will be recycled, this is the case of any spoil and rubble that is removed from the site.

"This will be returned to contractors facilities for recycling and re-use as hardcore in the construction sector.”

The county council hopes the work can get underway in August and be completed by October if planning permission is granted.

After demolition has taken place, the site will also be surrounded with a hoarding to prevent access onto the land by trespassers.

The application will be decided by North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning department.