This Chesterfield hotel could be transformed into a residential home

Plans have been lodged to turn a hotel in Chesterfield into a residential home for people with learning disabilities.

The proposals, submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, are for The Acorns, on Sheffield Road, Stonegravels.

The plans have been lodged by a man called Shakti Patel, of London, according to the documents.

The residential home will have eight rooms and employ six members of full-time staff.

The application can be viewed on the borough council website using the reference CHE/19/00461/FUL

