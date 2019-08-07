Chesterfield care home staff raise thousands for Macmillan with 26-mile Peak District trek

Care home staff in Chesterfield have completed a mixed terrain 26-mile hike across the Peak District to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Six head office staff from the Hill Care Group took on the Peak District Mighty Hike in pouring rain, following a heatwave the week before.

The walk started at Darley Moor and wandered across the Peak District to reach Bakewell Showground.

Staff who completed the challenge included Stacey Forster, Kelly Perryman, Kirsty Wright, Sarah Stimpson, Samantha Jackson and Meaghan Cook.

Th group exceeded their initial target of £1,500 for the charity – reaching £1,725 in sponsorship so far. They’re now aiming to raise £2,000 and are still appealing for donations.

Kelly, finance manager at the Hill Care Group, said: “After a week of temperatures soaring to over 30 degrees, the weather turned, and we hiked through pouring rain to complete the Peak District Mighty Hike.

“It was certainly a challenge but a worthwhile one, as we have raised a fantastic amount for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity close to the hearts of everyone at Hill Care.

“We’re still appealing for donations to help us exceed our target, with every penny supporting those with cancer and their loved ones.”

Donations to Team Hill Care can be made via their JustGiving fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/team-hillcare.

Macmillan Cancer Support is the Hill Care Group’s chosen charity for 2019/20, with dozens of care homes across the north of England raising funds with events and activities throughout the year.

Last year, the group raised more than £7,000 for the Stroke Association and, in 2017/18, more than £10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

