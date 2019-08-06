Animal rights group urge Derbyshire residents to shun controversial circus

Residents in Derbsyhire are being urged to avoid a circus which features wild animal acts.

Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on locals to avoid Peter Jolly’s Circus while it performs in Darley Dale.

The circus, which is in the area from August 7-11, is one of two which still feature wild animal acts.

Jan Creamer, president of the group, said: “Animal Defenders International has repeatedly documented the suffering and abuse of animals in circuses.

Circuses simply cannot meet the needs of animals in small, mobile accommodation.

“You can help stop the suffering – don’t go to a circus with animals.”

But a spokesperson for Peter Jolly’s Circus previously told the Derbyshire Times said the animals form part of the ‘circus family’ and staff take special care to meet all their welfare needs.

“It’s very important to stress that all our animals are well looked after,” they said.

“We have inspections from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and independent vets.

“We’d urge people not to believe the propaganda from the ADI.”

