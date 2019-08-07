Travellers descend on to several sites in Chesterfield area

Travellers have descended on a number of locations in the Chesterfield area in the past week.

A group arrived at the old car park at Walton Hospital on Friday.

Travellers at Stand Road Park in Chesterfield.

On Monday, they were told they had 24 hours to leave the Whitecotes Lane site, which is owned by Homes England.

On Wednesday morning, the Travellers were still at the location - and it is understood bailiffs are now heading to the site.

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, residents contacted the Derbyshire Times to report that Travellers had also moved on to the town's Stand Road Park, Thistle Park in Brimington and farmland on Inkersall Green Road in the Staveley area.

The Travellers at the old car park at Walton Hospital.

With regards to Stand Road Park, a Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson said: "The team responsible is aware and are currently visiting the site."

Across Chesterfield borough last year, more than £10,000 of taxpayers' cash was spent on dealing with illegal Gypsy and Traveller camps.

Figures obtained by the Derbyshire Times under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) show the borough council shelled out £10,838.34 after Gypsies and Travellers illicitly set up camp in seven separate locations during 2018.

A borough council spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: "In the last year, the council spent more than £10,000 in removing Gypsies and Travellers from illegal sites.

"This is money paid in council tax by our residents and, given that the council has lost more than half the funding it receives from the Government since 2010, this could be better spent elsewhere on the services we provide.

"We work closely with the police and other agencies and will continue to react quickly when faced with illegal encampments to make sure they are moved on as quickly as possible and so our facilities can remain open to the public."

The borough council has identified sites for two permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches as part of its latest Local Plan.

One of these is on land to the rear of Mayfields at Hady Lane, Hady.

Locations of illegal Gypsy and Traveller camps in the Chesterfield area last year and how much it cost to deal with them

Rother Vale - £2,410 spent on clearing waste from the site and £316.06 spent on officer time

Land north of the A619 at Lowgates - £1,750 spent on clearing waste from the site, £226 spent on court fees and £1,495.53 spent on officer time

Queen's Park North car park - £640 spent on clearing waste from the site, £226 spent on court fees and £873.59 spent on officer time

Queen's Park North car park - £690 spent on clearing waste from the site and £281.82 spent on officer time

Queen's Park North car park - £380 spent on clearing waste from the site and £406.31 spent on officer time

Queen's Park Sports Centre - £410 spent on clearing waste from the site and £197.98 spent on officer time

Queen's Park Sports Centre - £280 spent on clearing waste from the site and £225.05 spent on officer time