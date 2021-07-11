Third man charged with murder in Derbyshire

Three men have now been charged with murder after a man died in Ilkeston last weekend.

By Michael Broomhead
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 9:14 am
Updated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 1:20 pm

A 22-year-old man was found injured in Eyre’s Garden, Ilkeston, at around 12.40pm on July 4.

The man, Byron Griffin, from East Leake, Loughborough, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where he died.

Police say they are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Two men, 21 and 32, both from Ilkeston, were charged with the murder of Mr Griffin.

On Saturday a third man, 29, was charged with murder.

At this time their names are not being released by police.

A woman, 20, and a man, 23, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the alleged murder.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*372467.

