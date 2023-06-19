Children are at risk of being run over unless major action is taken, said Ian Neal, who had a near-miss at Alma Park last month and is now he’s calling for better signage.

He added: “I was early to the gym so I got myself a coffee and as I went to cross the road this car shot past me and made contact with my elbow. If I had fancied a little jog across the road I would be dead - or at the very least in a nasty state.”

Ian Neal says he was nearly run over at Alma Park Chesterfield

Mr Neal said he felt it was ‘only a matter of time’ before someone died and said he, and fellow gym-goers, had witnessed ‘near misses’ on a regular basis.

He explained: “I go to the gym four times a week and I see these sorts of incidents every day. A few days later some elderly lady actually dropped three of her drinks coming out of Costa (Coffee) because a van shot past her. A receptionist at the gym said they would confidently put the number of cars going in the wrong direction at at least 50 a day.”

“It’s only a matter of time before a child dies and we all know action would be taken then. Action needs to be taken now - why should we wait until someone is dead or maimed”, he added.

When asked what he would like seen done to counter the issue, Mr Neal said: “I would put two big signs at the start of the one-way system - I reckon that would immediately decrease the number of incidents by 95% - and the more radical suggestion is to actually install a curb so that it causes damage to the cars that insist on ignoring the one-way route.”

