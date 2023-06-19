One resident reported seeing ‘dozens’ of dead fish near Wheeldon Mill Lock whilst a further 19 were spotted within half a mile of Tapton Lack.

The sightings come after a period of prolonged hot weather followed by sudden thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Most of the fish appear to be large pike, with no obvious injuries, though several smaller fishes have also been noticed laying dead on top of the canal waters.

Dozens of dead fish have been spotted along Chesterfield Canal

When contacted, an Environment Agency spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times that water carried less oxygen during hot, dry spells and that prolonged warm, dry, weather could cause distress to fish in rivers, canal, and still waters. They encouraged members of the public to report distressed or dead fish to the Agency on 0800 807060.

It is understood that the Canal and River Trust has attended the incident and begun ‘aeration activities’ to increase the level of oxygen within the canal.

The spokesperson added: “Intense summer rainstorms, particularly after a period of prolonged warm weather, will inevitably wash material into watercourses which has built up on roads and in gullies and drainage systems.

“Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities. Where these watercourses are already vulnerable because of elevated water temperatures and lower flows, these impacts can be amplified.

“We are currently assessing each report to see what action can be taken and are providing advice as required.

“Our teams are monitoring the watercourses and our Fisheries Officers are providing remediation advice to fishery owners.

“The Canal and River Trust has deployed fisheries contractors to undertake aeration activities on affected canals.”

As previously reported, around a hundred fish died in Chesterfield’s canal in 2018 after spells of hot temperatures. At that time the Environment Agency said their investigations suggested the fish had died as a result of ‘low oxygen levels’.

The Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, lists the canal as having ‘good ecological status’.