Danny Clarke’s victim was hit by shotgun shrapnel when the gun was fired into his car from a Ford Fiesta Clarke was inside along with one other person.

Derby Crown Court heard how the victim was left with “night terrors” and “cowering” on the floor when sheet metal was dropped at work following the incident.

A prosecutor described how on July 23, 2020, the victim was driving when he noticed a black Ford Fiesta flashing him from behind, trying to overtake in Killamarsh.

He said: “(The complainant) stopped and gestured for the Ford Fiesta to pull up next to him. He then noticed the front passenger and driver wore gloves and balaclavas.

"There was a gun barrel poking through the window – the passenger fired the shotgun at his car and then the Ford Fiesta sped off.”

Though the shot hit the car frame some shrapnel did hit the complainant, the court heard.

Following the shooting footage was captured of the Fiesta being doused in fluid and set alight before it’s two occupants fled in a different car.

A high-speed chase then followed through Sheffield at speeds of up to 90mph on Greenhill Parkway and continuing onto London Road – where police were forced to back off to protect pedestrians on the busy Saturday night when the pursuit happened.

Clarke, 21, and his accomplice, who was never caught, then fled on foot before Clarke was arrested.

In a statement read out to court Clarke’s victim described being “flabbergasted” by the terrifying incident, suffering nightmares and how he was found “cowering” behind a machine every time a sheet of metal was dropped by a forklift truck at work.

Clarke’s defence barrister said prior to the incident his client had become involved in drugs, adding: “Other than that he was a successful law-abiding, family oriented young man.

"He was at national level in motocross – his parents are supportive of him. This enormous incident has changed his life forever.

"He has not used drugs in custody and is determined not to use any when he is released.”

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Clarke: “You were 20 when you got yourself involved in this dreadful escapade, which involved discharging a firearm into a car.

"Every once in a while I hear a case which causes me to be confused - usually because the person has never been in trouble before.

"You have never been in trouble, you are from a hardworking family and your parents care very much about you.

"You were someone who had achieved high levels in your own hobby of motocross. Unfortunately, you got involved in the drug world.

"It’s clear you were in the drugs world when all this happened.

"You are still only 21 and have never been in trouble before. You are someone who was always known to be law-abiding.

"You have dealt with custody extremely well and are a trusted prison liaison representative”

Clarke, of Highwood Place, Eckington, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and dangerous.