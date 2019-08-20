A summer fair will raise money for Chesterfield Royal Hospital's children's ward.

The event will take place at Elmwood House care home on Elm Street, Hollingwood, between 1pm and 4pm on August 31.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital's Nightingale Ward will benefit from the summer fair.

It will include a barbecue, music, games, face painting, animal encounters and much more.

The fair will support the Royal's Nightingale ward.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

The summer fair is being organised by Elmcare Ltd, which operates the care home.

