Chesterfield couple who 'absolutely adore each other' celebrate 65 years of wedded bliss

"We absultely adore each other. That's what's kept us together all these wonderful years."

Those are the words of Rita Blanksby, who has been married to her husband William for 65 years.

Rita and William Blanksby with a card from the Queen to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Picture by Brian Eyre.

The couple, of Tansley Drive, Chesterfield, celebrated their blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a family meal at Brampton Manor last Wednesday.

William, 87, and Rita, 84, met at the Archers Club in Staveley on Christmas Day, 1953.

Rita said she was helping her mum - who worked at the club - when she saw William and it was 'love at first sight'.

William and Rita on their wedding day, which they described as 'absolutely wonderful'.

They tied the knot at Staveley Parish Church on August 14, 1954.

They have two children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The husband and wife were delighted to receive a card from the Queen to celebrate their special day.

