Officers have released CCTV images after a robbery on West Lea, Clowne.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning (August 17), when two males got out of a silver taxi at around 7.30am.

The image may be of a potential suspect or witness.

Police would also like the public's assistance in identifying the male below.

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting occurrence 19000436124

