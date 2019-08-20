Big-hearted teenagers support vital Chesterfield charity

A group of teenagers has been busy supporting a Chesterfield charity.

The 16 and 17-year-olds chose to help Fairplay - which aids young people with learning disabilities - as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

The big-hearted teenagers who have supported Fairplay. Picture submitted.

Among other things, the group fundraised for Fairplay and raised awareness about the charity's work.

Members of the group are Tom Spencer, Yusuf Izhac, Louis Gorell, Bow Garcia, Jennifer Turner, Ryan Evans, Reece Hewitt, Aimee Jones, Aimee Fox, Tegan Megson, Elise Livesey, Persia Squires, Fabiha Tasnim, Siobhan Watson and Caitlin Steward. They were also were helped by their team leaders Josh Savage and Heidi Barlow.

NCS is a voluntary personal and social development programme for teenagers in England.

For more information about NCS, visit www.ncsyes.co.uk and for more information about Fairplay, visit www.fair-play.co.uk

