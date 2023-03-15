Strikes: junior doctors, teachers and civil servants join picket lines in Derbyshire calling for pay justice

Many pickets lines are being held across Derbyshire causing disruptions for students and NHS patients.In Chesterfield junior doctors (BMA) have entered the third day of their 72 hours strike today, forming a picket line in front of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital .

Vivienne Ferife, 25, a junior doctor and BMA representative at the Royal Chesterfield Hospital, said: “Current rates for doctors delivering lifesaving interventions is as low as £14 per hour after decades of study, personal debt and sacrifice."Civil servants are on strike today as well with a picket line at DWP Job Centre in Chesterfield Steeplegate.Teachers who are members of the National Education Union are striking today and tomorrow with picket lines hosted on both days at different schools across the county. Some teachers have also hired a coach to join national NEU demonstration in London.