Strikes: junior doctors, teachers and civil servants join picket lines in Derbyshire calling for pay justice

Junior doctors, teachers and civil servants have joined picket lines calling for pay justice.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:54 GMT- 1 min read

Half a million workers are on strike this week.

Many pickets lines are being held across Derbyshire causing disruptions for students and NHS patients.In Chesterfield junior doctors (BMA) have entered the third day of their 72 hours strike today, forming a picket line in front of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Vivienne Ferife, 25, a junior doctor and BMA representative at the Royal Chesterfield Hospital, said: “Current rates for doctors delivering lifesaving interventions is as low as £14 per hour after decades of study, personal debt and sacrifice."Civil servants are on strike today as well with a picket line at DWP Job Centre in Chesterfield Steeplegate.Teachers who are members of the National Education Union are striking today and tomorrow with picket lines hosted on both days at different schools across the county. Some teachers have also hired a coach to join national NEU demonstration in London.

Civil servants are on strike today as well with a picket line at DWP Job Centre in Chesterfield Steeplegate from 8 a.m.
On Thursday NEU members will be meeting up for a post-picket breakfast to discuss the next steps in the strike.

