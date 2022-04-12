Staveley bypass scheme criticised as 'outdated and unhelpful'

Derbyshire County Council has been giving people chance to have their say on its plans for the £130million new road, called the ‘Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route’.

Council leaders say the 3.7-mile proposed route, between the Sainsbury’s roundabout at Chesterfield and Hall Lane in Staveley, will ease congestion and bring jobs and investment.

Transition Chesterfield, which aims to make Chesterfield more sustainable, disagrees – claiming the project is ‘outdated’ and will ‘make some problems worse or just shift them to other areas’.

Transition Chesterfield says one of the crossing points, between Bluebank Lock and Bilby Lane, will look like this and impact the Bluebell Woods Nature Reserve.

The group said it wanted to see solutions found which were not car-dependent.

Lisa Hopkinson, from Transition Chesterfield, said: “We sympathise with the residents along the busy A619 who have had to put up with traffic and air pollution for years, as do residents along Derby Road, Sheffield Road and other parts of Chesterfield.

"However not only will this road not relieve the problem for at least another five years, without constraint measures the traffic will simply return within a few years, while creating more traffic in other areas.

“In Stockport a Labour council has just rejected a £500 million bypass on the grounds that it is an ‘old world solution’.

"We feel the same way about this scheme and hope that both Councils will consider more enlightened solutions that prioritise walking, cycling and public transport and local services.”

The group says the character of the tranquil, rural Chesterfield Canal route ‘will be completely transformed by the proximity of this road and the multiple crossing points’.

Lisa added: “We believe that the redevelopment of this area would be much better served through local access roads and better public transport infrastructure and services, and improved walking and cycling links.

"We urge the council to look at more people-centred options for travel rather than creating more car-dependency."

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: “As well as addressing problems with congestion and traffic flow on the A619 through Brimington, Hollingwood and Staveley, it will unlock opportunities to develop land alongside the route to bring much-needed new homes and jobs to the area."