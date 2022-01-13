Starbucks issues statement after new plans released for Derbyshire pub site

The company previously wanted to transform the former Plug and Feathers pub, on The Hill, Glapwell, into a coffee shop complete with a drive-thru window.

However, new plans have now emerged for the building to be turned into a convenience store instead.

Coffee chain Starbucks has issued a statement after new plans were lodged for a Derbyshire site it had earmarked for a drive-thru outlet. Image: Pixabay.

A Starbucks spokesperson said today: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no updates to share about plans at Glapwell.”

A design and access statement on the new plans for the shop, which were submitted to Bolsover District Council at the end of last year, said the proposal would allow the building to ‘continue to serve the community’.