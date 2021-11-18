Starbucks drive-thru plan for old Derbyshire village pub sparks traffic concerns

Under the proposal, the old Plug and Feathers pub, on The Hill, Glapwell, would be transformed into a coffee shop complete with a drive-thru window.

Planning agents for the American coffee giant say the front of the building is to be retained and the development will bring jobs and investment.

However, Ault Hucknall Parish Council said it was ‘extremely concerned’ about the traffic flow on ‘a very fast road with the site sitting on a slight bend in the highway’.

“There appear to be limited parking spaces available and the drive-thru could easily result in traffic queuing onto the highway creating a very dangerous situation,” the parish council’s statement adds.

Resident John Winstanley said there were already fears about increased traffic in Glapwell because of nearby planned housing developments.

"My understanding is that this Starbucks is meant to serve M1 traffic,” he said in a letter to Bolsover District Council.

"However, in order to get to this site, you have to travel through three villages.

"There have been accidents in Doe Lea, Bramley Vale and Glapwell over the years where people have been killed or seriously injured crossing the road – old and young.”

Ray Hudson, another Glapwell resident, said he was concerned about traffic and also the impact on a ‘beautiful building’ which could be an asset for the community in the future.

"This building has provided a place for the community to meet, hold club meetings, dances and provide pub food and drink,” his letter added.

Under the plans, currently being considered by planning officers, the pub building would be retained and the inside transformed into the coffee shop.

Outbuildings would be demolished to enable a single drive-thru lane to be installed.

A planning statement put together by an agent for Starbucks says: “The development will not change the frontage of the building.

"Partial demolition is proposed to the west side and rear part of the building and part of an outbuilding will be demolished to allow the drive-thru and adjust the car parking for the new use.

“It will also contribute to the local economy by creating employment and investment.”