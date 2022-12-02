News you can trust since 1855
Spot anyone you know in 20 photos of launch for Graysons Solicitors' new office in Chesterfield?

Chesterfield Football Club’s chief executive and the town’s mayor were among guests at the launch of a legal firm’s new base.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago

John Croot and Councillor Tony Rogers attended the celebration in The Batch House which marked the official opening of Graysons Solicitors office at The Glass Yard, Chesterfield.

In his role as mayor Coun Rogers cut the ribbon to launch the new premises which the law firm has moved into following 14 years at Saltergate.

Guests raise their glasses to toast Graysons Solicitors' relocation to new premises in The Glass Yard, Chesterfield.

Councillor Tony Rogers, mayor of Chesterfield, with John Croot, Chesterfield FC and Community Trust chief executive.

Belinda Lancaster (Graysons), Austin Fairest (former NUM area secretary), Colin Hampton (coordinator of Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centres)

Guests included artist Alan Pennington (right) and Amy Buxton of Ashgate Hospice (middle),

