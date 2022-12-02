Spot anyone you know in 20 photos of launch for Graysons Solicitors' new office in Chesterfield?
Chesterfield Football Club’s chief executive and the town’s mayor were among guests at the launch of a legal firm’s new base.
John Croot and Councillor Tony Rogers attended the celebration in The Batch House which marked the official opening of Graysons Solicitors office at The Glass Yard, Chesterfield.
In his role as mayor Coun Rogers cut the ribbon to launch the new premises which the law firm has moved into following 14 years at Saltergate.
