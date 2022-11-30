Councillor Tony Rogers cut the ribbon at Graysons Solicitors office in the prestigious Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road where guests included Chesterfield FC and Community Trust chief executive John Croot.

Graysons moved into their new base following 24 years on Saltergate. During the late Nineties Graysons secured millions of pounds worth of compensation for former miners and their families from North East Derbyshire area. They worked closely with the Trade Union Safety Team and Unemployed Workers’ Centre.

The firm continues to work with DAST (Derbyshire Asbestos Support Group) with partner Belinda Lancaster pursuing scores of successful compensation claims and raising funds on behalf of the charity.

Councilllor Tony Rogers (middle), cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Graysons office with managing partner Peter Clark (second from left) and guests.

Since first being in Chesterfield, the firm has been a sponsor and active supporter of Chesterfield Football Club. In more recent times, Graysons has been closely involved with Ashgate Hospice and has sponsored their Forget Me Not Appeal for the past two years.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve enjoyed our 20 years plus in Chesterfield and the office move shows our commitment to the town now and for the future. It was a pleasure to welcome so many people to our launch event and we look forward to welcoming clients old and new to our Glass Yard home.”

