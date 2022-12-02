The shop, at 450 Sheffield Road, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s new Christmas menu offerings: the Festive Bake, all-new Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette, Pigs Under Blankets Baguette and festive hot drink range.

Freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

The new Greggs on Sheffield Road is the latest outlet for the bakery giant in Chesterfield

For those yet to download the Greggs App, customers can get a free bake in addition to the free hot drink when you sign up before 2nd January 2023.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs’ Flat White and festive Mint Hot Chocolate and Mint Mocha are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.

The Chesterfield shop opens with a fresh new look and seating, both indoors and outdoors. The shop’s opening hours are: Monday – Saturday: 6:30am – 8:30pm, Sunday: 7:00am – 6:00pm

Shop Manager, Claire Hornigold said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Chesterfield has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The location also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase some of Greggs favourite hot items such as Southern Fried Chicken Goujons and Potato Wedges. Any further jobs created at the Chesterfield shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,200 shops nationwide and approximately 25,000 employees across the business.

