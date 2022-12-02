Updated: 24 pubs and bars across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire where fans can watch England vs Senegal – and other World Cup games
These are some of the venues in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire where football fans can watch England’s games – and the rest of the action – at the World Cup.
England have qualified for the Round of 16 at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, courtesy of their 3-0 win over Wales – and will now face Senegal at 7.00pm on Sunday, December 4.
These are 21 venues across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire that will be showing England’s World Cup games – with many screening the rest of the tournament’s matches as well.
