Here are some of the venues where football fans can tune into the World Cup action.

Updated: 24 pubs and bars across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire where fans can watch England vs Senegal – and other World Cup games

These are some of the venues in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire where football fans can watch England’s games – and the rest of the action – at the World Cup.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago

England have qualified for the Round of 16 at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, courtesy of their 3-0 win over Wales – and will now face Senegal at 7.00pm on Sunday, December 4.

These are 21 venues across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire that will be showing England’s World Cup games – with many screening the rest of the tournament’s matches as well.

1. The Burlington, Burlington Street, Chesterfield

The Burlington will be showing every game of the World Cup - and tables can be booked via their website.

Photo: Google

2. The Woodside, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield

According to Stonegate Pubs’ website, the company that owns the Woodside, the venue will be screening World Cup fixtures.

Photo: Google

3. The Blue Bell, Cavendish Street, Chesterfield

The Blue Bell in Chesterfield town centre will be showing the World Cup.

Photo: Google

4. The Spotted Frog, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

The Spotted Frog is still taking bookings for its outdoor beach huts for the England games. Customers have to make a £20 donation to charity via PayPal.

Photo: Brian Eyre

