Sports bar could open at Chesterfield FC's Technique Stadium car park
Chesterfield FC has unveiled plans for a sports bar to be built in the car park at the Technique Stadium.
Bar 1866 – which looks set to open next summer if planning permission is granted by Chesterfield Borough Council – would open on matchdays and from 4.30pm to midnight on other days.
Fully accessible, it would be used by Chesterfield FC Community Trust as an educational space during the day.
Featuring an open kitchen and a video screen, with a capacity of around 320, the design shows fully-glazed doors at the front of the building with doors opening to an amphitheatre facing south-west.
Spireites chairman Mike Goodwin said: “We feel that this venue, behind the Motan Colortronic (South) Stand, would be a welcome addition to the current facilities at the stadium.
“A privately-financed initiative has been devised for this project and others and the financial projections for Bar 1866 Sport are very encouraging.”