Sports bar could open at Chesterfield FC's Technique Stadium car park

Chesterfield FC has unveiled plans for a sports bar to be built in the car park at the Technique Stadium.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:39 am

Bar 1866 – which looks set to open next summer if planning permission is granted by Chesterfield Borough Council – would open on matchdays and from 4.30pm to midnight on other days.

MORE: How families can remember loved ones this Christmas with Ashgate Hospice’s Light Up a Life campaign

Fully accessible, it would be used by Chesterfield FC Community Trust as an educational space during the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A planning application has been submitted by Chesterfield FC for the construction of a sports bar in the car park at the Technique Stadium.

Featuring an open kitchen and a video screen, with a capacity of around 320, the design shows fully-glazed doors at the front of the building with doors opening to an amphitheatre facing south-west.

Spireites chairman Mike Goodwin said: “We feel that this venue, behind the Motan Colortronic (South) Stand, would be a welcome addition to the current facilities at the stadium.

“A privately-financed initiative has been devised for this project and others and the financial projections for Bar 1866 Sport are very encouraging.”

MORE: Investigations continue after serious house fire in Chesterfield

It is hoped the bar will open next summer.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Sports BarTechnique StadiumMike GoodwinChesterfield Borough Council