Sports bar could open at Chesterfield FC's Technique Stadium car park

Bar 1866 – which looks set to open next summer if planning permission is granted by Chesterfield Borough Council – would open on matchdays and from 4.30pm to midnight on other days.

Fully accessible, it would be used by Chesterfield FC Community Trust as an educational space during the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted by Chesterfield FC for the construction of a sports bar in the car park at the Technique Stadium.

Featuring an open kitchen and a video screen, with a capacity of around 320, the design shows fully-glazed doors at the front of the building with doors opening to an amphitheatre facing south-west.

Spireites chairman Mike Goodwin said: “We feel that this venue, behind the Motan Colortronic (South) Stand, would be a welcome addition to the current facilities at the stadium.

“A privately-financed initiative has been devised for this project and others and the financial projections for Bar 1866 Sport are very encouraging.”

It is hoped the bar will open next summer.