How families can remember loved ones this Christmas with Ashgate Hospice’s Light Up a Life campaign

Bernard Haigh’s wife Jeanette died from ovarian cancer in June this year, aged 72, after being cared for on Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospice’s inpatient unit and at home by the charity’s palliative care specialist nurses.

Bernard is among hundreds of people taking part in the hospice's annual Light Up a Life campaign in December.

Bernard Haigh and his wife Jeanette, who sadly died earlier this year. Bernard is asking people across north Derbyshire to join him in dedicating a star in their loved one’s memory as part of Ashgate Hospice's Light Up a Life campaign.

Families are invited to dedicate a star in memory of their loved ones and make a donation to the hospice.

Supporters, along with their family and friends, will also be invited to join the hospice in a service of celebration and remembrance in December, in the grounds of its Old Brampton site.

The Light Up a Life service will include readings and songs, the switching on of Ashgate’s Christmas lights and a chance to reflect and celebrate the lives of loved ones.

Bernard, 73, from Bolsover, said: “With Jeanette I experienced the incredible care that Ashgate provides.

Bernard and Jeanette's grandchildren, Florence and Samuel, aged 11 and seven respectively, have fundraised for Ashgate Hospice. They cycled 16-miles across Birmingham, raising more than £1,600.

“It was difficult to watch Jeanette become increasingly unwell, but Ashgate Hospice could not have done more to support us.

“From the excellent community team who supplied us with a hospital bed, stairlift, a bathing facility and more whilst Jeanette was at home, to the incredible inpatient unit staff, who treated her with so much kindness and compassion.

“As a result of the care Jeanette was receiving, we were able to spend the time we had left making precious memories as a family.

“Jeanette dedicated her life to helping others. She was a special needs teacher and volunteered with many community groups and cancer charities to help people in need.

“I can't think of a better way to remember her than by dedicating a star in her memory and donating to help other people who need Ashgate’s exceptional care.”

Jack Wood, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Light up a Life gives families like Bernard’s the chance to come together to celebrate and remember the life of their loved ones.”