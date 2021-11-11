How families can remember loved ones this Christmas with Ashgate Hospice’s Light Up a Life campaign
A Derbyshire man whose wife of 50 years died earlier this year is supporting an event to remember loved ones this Christmas.
Bernard Haigh’s wife Jeanette died from ovarian cancer in June this year, aged 72, after being cared for on Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospice’s inpatient unit and at home by the charity’s palliative care specialist nurses.
Bernard is among hundreds of people taking part in the hospice's annual Light Up a Life campaign in December.
Families are invited to dedicate a star in memory of their loved ones and make a donation to the hospice.
Supporters, along with their family and friends, will also be invited to join the hospice in a service of celebration and remembrance in December, in the grounds of its Old Brampton site.
The Light Up a Life service will include readings and songs, the switching on of Ashgate’s Christmas lights and a chance to reflect and celebrate the lives of loved ones.
Bernard, 73, from Bolsover, said: “With Jeanette I experienced the incredible care that Ashgate provides.
“It was difficult to watch Jeanette become increasingly unwell, but Ashgate Hospice could not have done more to support us.
“From the excellent community team who supplied us with a hospital bed, stairlift, a bathing facility and more whilst Jeanette was at home, to the incredible inpatient unit staff, who treated her with so much kindness and compassion.
“As a result of the care Jeanette was receiving, we were able to spend the time we had left making precious memories as a family.
“Jeanette dedicated her life to helping others. She was a special needs teacher and volunteered with many community groups and cancer charities to help people in need.
“I can't think of a better way to remember her than by dedicating a star in her memory and donating to help other people who need Ashgate’s exceptional care.”
Jack Wood, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Light up a Life gives families like Bernard’s the chance to come together to celebrate and remember the life of their loved ones.”
For more information about Light Up a Life or to make a dedication in memory of someone, visit lightupalife.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk or call the Ashgate fundraising team on 01246 567250.