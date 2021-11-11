Investigations continue after serious house fire in Chesterfield

Four fire crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross were called to attend the blaze on Sanforth Street just after 5am on Wednesday.

There is no word on any injuries from the emergency services.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Investigations are ongoing after a serious house fire on Sanforth Street in Chesterfield.

“Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will be in the Sanforth Street area over the next two days to provide fire safety advice and reassurance to local residents.