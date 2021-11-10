Police release picture of man they want to trace after ‘assault’ at Derbyshire McDonald’s

The incident happened at the Barlborough restaurant at around 5am on November 4.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two customers, both men, who were in the restaurant at the time allegedly got into an argument over the way one of them had spoken to staff.

“One of the men has then reportedly assaulted the other man, and he was taken to hospital for treatment having suffered injuries to his face.

Police probing an alleged assault at a McDonald's in Derbyshire want to speak to this man.

“We would like to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“If you have any information which could help, please contact us, quoting reference 21000641689.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101