New homes are proposed for the car park of a former county council office building that is now in private ownership in Chesterfield.

Daniel White of Propco 24 Ltd is seeking consent from the council to build a terrace of six houses to the north of Reservoir House on West Street. The three-bedroom properties would be built in red Victorian-style brick and slate roofing to fit in with nearby houses.

The proposed layout allows for the retention of a mature horse chestnut tree, improved separation distances to neighbouring properties and in particular to the rear of Fairfield Road, large gardens, and secure cycle storage. Parking will be arranged as a court at the front of the plot.

