Santa Claus to spread festive cheer on visit to Inkersall

He will be at St Columba’s Church from 10am on December 11 in a visit organised by the Inkersall Community Group.

The event will also include stalls, refreshments and festive music.

Inkersall parish Councillor Dean Rhodes said 300 free tickets have been given to children so they can see Santa.

Members of public without tickets to visit Santa are more than welcome to attend the event on the day.

Coun Rhodes said: “I’d like to say a really big thank you to Edge Ministries, Spa Revive, Blakemore Spa, Bolsover Rotary Club, Morrisons community champions and the members of the public who have donated to this great day for the children.”

Carl Beech, of Edge Ministries, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the Santa visit in Inkersall which Coun Rhodes has organised.

“We just love what he and others are doing in the community and there’s not many better things to do at Christmas than put a smile on kids’ faces.”