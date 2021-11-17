Derby Santa Run to raise cash for Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The event, which takes place at Markeaton Park between 9am and 3pm on December 5, will bring in cash for the Royal as well as Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity.

On the day, Markeaton Park will be filled with Santas spreading Christmas cheer as they complete the 2.5km route (one lap) or the 5km route (two laps).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best of luck to all those taking part in the Derby Santa Run.

And between 9.15am and 2.30pm, Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen will be there to meet participants and cheer them on.

Claire Hoggan, Rainbows Events Fundraiser, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with both charities to bring you this festive event, which is perfect for the whole family. Whether you want to hop, skip, dance or run the route ‘yule’ be sure to have lots of fantastic festive fun.

“The last 18 months have been very difficult for charities and we would really appreciate your support so we can continue to provide help to those who need it the most.”

Everyone who signs up will also receive a Santa suit before starting the run and a finisher’s medal and goody bag on crossing the finish line.

The event is also open to ‘Santa Paws’. To help make the event 'pawsome' for the four-legged friends taking part, festive dog bandannas are available.

Tickets cost £12.50 for over-14s and £5 for under-14s. Under-3s are free but no Santa suits are provided. A doggy bandana is £2.50.

For more information, visit rainbows.co.uk/derbysanta or dbhc.org.uk/event/derbysantarun