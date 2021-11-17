Chesterfield politicians and businesses angry over plans to scrap HS2 eastern leg

The Department for Transport is expected to announce a new rail plan tomorrow – involving £96bn of funding for new routes in the North and Midlands – but cancelling the high speed route between Birmingham and Leeds.

The eastern leg would have served Chesterfield and there were plans to build a train maintenance depot at Staveley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of the U-turn has been branded a ‘rail betrayal’ by political leaders and high speed rail supporters in the north.

Coun Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We have long called on the government to keep their promises and deliver the Eastern leg in full, and without delay.

“Speculation ahead of the publication of their rail investment plans on Thursday would suggest they are set to back track on the hope that investment in HS2 has given to not only Chesterfield’s communities but to many communities in the Midlands and the North – once again overlooking places that have already long-suffered the effects of underinvestment.

“Our HS2 growth plans would see up to a billion pounds worth of investment in Staveley alone, including new skills and jobs for local people – improving lives and creating opportunities in communities which have been left behind by this Government.”

One of the proposed designs for a HS2 train by Alstom. Chesterfield politicians are angry about plans to scrap the eastern leg of the line. Image: Alstom.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins described it as ‘a straightforward betrayal of a manifesto commitment’ by the Conservatives.

Business leaders said the eastern leg is of ‘paramount importance to the future of our region’.

East Midlands Chamber chief executive Scott Knowles said:“In areas such as Chesterfield and Staveley, economic regeneration planning is dependent on HS2, while in the wider region we’ve seen an exciting vision drawn up by political and business leaders that have come together to take full advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

“So anything other than its full delivery would be a major disappointment for Derbyshire and the East Midlands, which would be at danger of becoming structurally disadvantaged compared to the western part of our country, where HS2 has already been given the green light.”