Owners tight-lipped over future of Chesterfield’s old Debenhams store

Debenhams – which opened at the retail park in 2012 – closed for good in May after the historic company went bust.

At the start of November, the Derbyshire Times asked Land Securities Group PLC – which owns Ravenside Retail Park – for an update about the prominent unit.

Chesterfield's former Debenhams store at Ravenside Retail Park.

However, Land Securities Group PLC has not responded.

In its last statement to the Derbyshire Times in August, a spokesperson for the company said: “We are still in active discussions with an alternative brand to take the space at the former Debenhams store at Ravenside Retail Park.

“Talks are progressing well and we hope to be able to share more details soon.”

The name of the ‘alternative brand’ was not given.

Earlier this year, it emerged Chesterfield Borough Council had approved a variation of planning conditions attached to the old Debenhams store to allow the sale of ‘food retail goods’ across 1,898 square metres of floorspace.

There has been speculation locally that Marks and Spencer may be interested in opening a store at the unit.

A Marks and Spencer spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “We don’t have anything to announce, but we will be sure to keep you and the local community updated if this changes.”

In recent weeks, it has been announced that Marks and Spencer will open shops at a number of former Debenhams units in the UK, including in Birmingham, Stevenage and Llandudno.