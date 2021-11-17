Opinion: God save the Queen

She has given her life to this country and she has seen, and come through, so much – I really admire her extraordinary dedication and resilience.

I was concerned to hear Her Majesty was unable to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London because she has sprained her back.

It was very moving to hear the crowds sing God Save the Queen at the service in her absence, while she was no doubt watching from Windsor Castle.

The Queen visiting Chatsworth in 2014.

I thought it was sang louder and prouder this year.

It has been reported the Queen’s back sprain is unrelated to her doctors’ recent medical advice to rest – after she spent a rare night in hospital last month for checks.

All this comes after a difficult few months for the Queen.

In April, she lost the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of 73 years, and controversies surrounding Prince Andrew and Harry and Meghan are never far from the headlines.

We all wish Her Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

Some people have suggested that maybe at the age of 95 it is time for her to retire, but somehow I doubt such a thought will have crossed this remarkable lady’s mind.

Long live our noble Queen!

Sounding off

I used to love fireworks when I was a kid, but now I think they’re such a nuisance.

They cause so many issues for lots of people and animals.

Maybe they should all be made silent – and if people want to hear bangs while they’re being let off, they can stick their earphones in and search for firework noises on YouTube.

Or maybe I need to stop being a Victor Meldrew…

Long Christmas

On our Facebook page, readers have been sharing snaps of their Christmas decorations, which they’ve put up in November.

Some people have commented in horror, exclaiming ‘it’s far too early!’