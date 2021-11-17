More Derbyshire families who have lost a baby will be supported with Byron’s Memory boxes

Chloe Colbeck’s newborn son, Byron, sadly died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s birth centre in November 2019.

He was born early at just 21 weeks, and tragically lived for only one hour.

Jodie Forrest organised a fundraising event to help Chloe Colbeck create more Byron's Memory boxes.

After Byron passed away, Chloe decided to create precious boxes – each one called Byron’s Memory – for other bereaved families at the birth centre, offering them some comfort at an incredibly difficult time.

The boxes contain a variety of items, including teddies, blankets and candles as well as colouring books for siblings of little ones who have lost their lives.

On Byron’s birthday – November 6 – a fundraising event took place at the Little Castle at Markham Vale to bring in cash to provide more of the wonderful boxes.

The event – which was the idea of Byron’s auntie, Jodie Forrest – was supported by many generous local businesses and people.

One of the Byron's Memory boxes.

Chloe, of Chesterfield, said: “They’ve helped us raise £1,228 to help fund more memory boxes for families going through the most devastating time of their lives at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

“On average that’s around 45 memory boxes.

"We wanted to thank everyone for their support.

“You’ve not just helped us raise this amazing amount of money to fund more boxes, you made Byron’s birthday weekend easier to cope with.

The wonderful boxes have helped many families at an incredibly difficult time.

“I’ve smiled more than I’ve cried.

"It’s meant the world to our family – Byron would be so proud.”

She also wanted to give a ‘special thank you’ to Jodie for making the fundraising event possible.

RIP Byron.

She said: “Losing a baby or a child is one of the most heartbreaking things that can ever happen to a family – nobody should ever have to go through this.

“But one thing I'll say is this – just take one day at a time and remember it’s OK to cry and it’s OK to be angry.

“There’s no right or wrong way with how you should deal with losing a child.”