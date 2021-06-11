Every year, particularly around the summer solstice which in 2021 falls on June 21, thousands of people flock to the monument on Stanton Moor in Stanton in Peak.

As reported by the Derbyshire Times on Thursday, Derbyshire Dales’ Conservative MP Sarah Dines said residents have to deal with parking issues, criminal activity and anti-social behaviour – including visitors using locals’ gardens as toilets.

The Nine Ladies Stone Circle.

Ms Dines called for nearby roads to be closed around the time of the summer solstice to deter people from going to the site.

On Friday, Ms Dines said: “I am pleased to have received a photograph from one of my constituents showing a road closure during the period of the solstice.

“The road sign appears on Barton Hall, which very close to the moor.

“I am making enquiries to see if this is the start of a programme of closures, which I would wholeheartedly welcome.”

The road closure sign.

The sign states the road will be closed for three days from June 19.

Ms Dines previously said: “Unfortunately, not everyone who visits the site during the solstice is respectful of the historical importance or mindful of the impact their stay may have on residents.

“It is illegal to camp on the site, yet every year many travel great distances to illegally camp on the moor, having fires and unfortunately causing noise, disturbance and parking issues.

“Residents have told me of visitors using their gardens as toilets and this just isn’t acceptable.”