Pictures and video show crash in Chesterfield

Emergency services were called to the collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Ashgate Road and Foljambe Road at around 8.25pm on Thursday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said the Vauxhall Astra ended up colliding with a brick wall and pelican crossing.

Police thankfully said there were no serious injuries.

There were no serious injuries and both cars were recovered from the scene, the spokesperson added.

Jade Bunting sent the Derbyshire Times these pictures and the above video.

The scene of the crash.

Police and firefighters were called to the collision.