Pictures and video show crash in Chesterfield
An eyewitness has sent in pictures and video of a crash in Chesterfield.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 5:24 pm
Emergency services were called to the collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Ashgate Road and Foljambe Road at around 8.25pm on Thursday.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said the Vauxhall Astra ended up colliding with a brick wall and pelican crossing.
There were no serious injuries and both cars were recovered from the scene, the spokesperson added.
Jade Bunting sent the Derbyshire Times these pictures and the above video.