Firm unveils new plans to turn Chesterfield building into apartments aimed at younger people

In 2018, Chesterfield Borough Council gave McCarthy and Stone planning permission to demolish North East Derbyshire District Council’s (NEDDC) former headquarters on Saltergate and build 64 retirement homes at the site.

However, it appears those proposals have now been shelved – as businessman James Holmes has submitted a planning application to turn the property into 59 apartments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is boarded-up and has been branded an eyesore.

Mr Holmes is founder of Sheffield-based property development company Homes by Holmes.

Its website states: “Construction of this former council HQ is due to start this year and is expected to be completed within a 24-month timescale.”

The website describes the ‘modern’ one and two-bedroom apartments as ‘ideal for young professionals and new families’.

There would be 120 on-site parking spaces, according to the website.

The Derbyshire Times contacted Homes by Holmes and McCarthy and Stone for further information – but neither firm had responded by the time of publication.

When planning permission was granted to McCarthy and Stone three years ago, the company said: “The number of people aged over 65 in Chesterfield is due to grow by 45 per cent in the next 20 years.

“As a result, McCarthy and Stone believes that Chesterfield is in need of this type of accommodation, enabling people to live independent and healthy lives in their own home with flexible care and support available on-site 24 hours a day.”

The former Chesterfield Rural District Council base – later home to NEDDC – was built in 1938.

NEDDC was based there for more than 30 years.

The authority moved to new headquarters on Mill Lane, Wingerworth, in 2015.

Earlier this year, Councillor Howard Borrell, Chesterfield Liberal Democrats’ spokesperson for town centre and visitor economy, told the Derbyshire Times: “The old NEDDC office building is a boarded-up eyesore and now beginning to look overgrown and unkempt.

“Given the building’s very prominent town centre position this can only have a negative impact on the image of Chesterfield.”

It is not yet know when Homes by Holmes’ planning application will be determined by the council.