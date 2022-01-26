Revealed – the total cost of eight new digital road signs installed in Chesterfield area
Derbyshire County Council has revealed the total cost of eight digital road signs which have been installed in and around Chesterfield.
The signs can display a range of different messages to help the travelling public.
They give information about car park occupancy rates and provide details about traffic conditions.
They are also used to promote any events or major roadworks in the Chesterfield area.
A county council spokesperson said: “The signs cost a total of £440,000 to install and commission, with the money coming from a D2N2 grant, as part of a broader scheme to develop and implement a range of traffic technologies around and on the A61 corridor.”
Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, the authority’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, recently visited Chesterfield to take a look at the digital boards.
He said: “It was good to go and see the new signs and hear about how they will be able to help with traffic flow in the town.
“The information they display can be changed at the touch of a button, so we can really help drivers in Chesterfield with up to date traffic and car parking advice.”
The signs are located at:
Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield
Northern Gateway (Donut), Chesterfield
Saltergate, Chesterfield
Chatsworth Road (West Bars), Chesterfield
Brewery Street, Chesterfield
A61 Derby Road northbound, Chesterfield
A619 Lowgates westbound towards Staveley
A617 Temple Normanton/Heath (M1 to Chesterfield westbound)
Last year, the county council told the Derbyshire Times it was easily able to correct an error on the Saltergate sign.