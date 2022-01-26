The signs can display a range of different messages to help the travelling public.

They give information about car park occupancy rates and provide details about traffic conditions.

The digital road sign at Chesterfield's West Bars roundabout.

They are also used to promote any events or major roadworks in the Chesterfield area.

A county council spokesperson said: “The signs cost a total of £440,000 to install and commission, with the money coming from a D2N2 grant, as part of a broader scheme to develop and implement a range of traffic technologies around and on the A61 corridor.”

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, the authority’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, recently visited Chesterfield to take a look at the digital boards.

He said: “It was good to go and see the new signs and hear about how they will be able to help with traffic flow in the town.

Derbyshire County Council Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, middle, with two highways officers and one of the signs.

“The information they display can be changed at the touch of a button, so we can really help drivers in Chesterfield with up to date traffic and car parking advice.”

The signs are located at:

Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield

Northern Gateway (Donut), Chesterfield

Saltergate, Chesterfield

Chatsworth Road (West Bars), Chesterfield

Brewery Street, Chesterfield

A61 Derby Road northbound, Chesterfield

A619 Lowgates westbound towards Staveley

A617 Temple Normanton/Heath (M1 to Chesterfield westbound)

Last year, the county council told the Derbyshire Times it was easily able to correct an error on the Saltergate sign.