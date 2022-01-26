This is when Gracie’s Law petition will be debated in Parliament

The Gracie’s Law debate is scheduled to take place in Westminster Hall from 4.30pm on Monday.

The online petition exceeded 100,000 signatures earlier this month, guaranteeing it a Parliamentary debate.

Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks, who sadly died last year.

Gracie’s Law calls on the Government to provide more funding for advocates to help victims of stalking.

According to the petition, this should also help the police to investigate cases more thoroughly, potentially preventing threats to life.

Gracie, 23, was murdered in Duckmanton on June 18 last year – four months after she contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about her killer, whose body was also discovered that day.

When the petition exceeded 100,000 signatures, Gracie’s family told the Derbyshire Times: “We hope that through Gracie’s Law and her legacy we can make changes for stalking victims, and have an ongoing legacy in Gracie’s name.

“We would like to thank everyone who signed the petition and also everyone who has supported us over the last seven months with love and kindness.”

Chesterfield campaigner Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft, who started the petition, added: “It’s absolutely amazing what everyone has done and I can’t thank you all enough.

“It’s an amazing achievement – I’m so proud.

“We’ve done it!”

People are being urged to write to their local MP to ask that they attend and support the debate.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is continuing to investigate Derbyshire Constabulary following Gracie's death.