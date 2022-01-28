Residents describe Chesterfield’s new digital road signs as a ‘waste of money’

The signs – which can display a range of different messages to help the travelling public – have been installed in eight locations in and around Chesterfield over the last year or so.

Can you spot the error on the digital road sign at Saltergate in Chesterfield from last year? Derbyshire County Council was easily able to correct it.

Commenting on this story on our Facebook page, Lesley Sutcliffe-French said: “A waste of money, especially when there are families struggling due to increased costs.”

Jessica Casey said: “You can't even see the signs until you get close to them anyway. Pointless.”

Mia Edris said: “A total waste of money. Chesterfield had adequate signage before.”

Linda Crane said: “They need to get the roads repaired. They are disgusting everywhere.”

Jamie Booth said: “Ridiculous. What’s wrong with a normal metal sign?”

However, Maggi Thompson said: “I must admit I do like these new signs.”

The signs give information about car park occupancy rates and provide details about traffic conditions.

They are also used to promote any events or major roadworks in the Chesterfield area.

A county council spokesperson said: “The signs cost a total of £440,000 to install and commission, with the money coming from a D2N2 grant, as part of a broader scheme to develop and implement a range of traffic technologies around and on the A61 corridor.”

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, the authority’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, recently visited Chesterfield to take a look at the digital boards.

He said: “It was good to go and see the new signs and hear about how they will be able to help with traffic flow in the town.

“The information they display can be changed at the touch of a button, so we can really help drivers in Chesterfield with up to date traffic and car parking advice.”

The signs are located at:

Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield

Northern Gateway (Donut), Chesterfield

Saltergate, Chesterfield

Chatsworth Road (West Bars), Chesterfield

Brewery Street, Chesterfield

A61 Derby Road northbound, Chesterfield

A619 Lowgates westbound towards Staveley

A617 Temple Normanton/Heath (M1 to Chesterfield westbound)