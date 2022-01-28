£5 increase on North East Derbyshire Council Tax proposed

The increase of 2.58 per cent for 2022/23 will enable North East Derbyshire District Council to balance its books and bank £462k in its Resilience Reserve, which provides a safety net for any future unforeseen financial pressures.

Speaking at a meeting of Cabinet on January 27, leader Councillor Alex Dale commented: “Clearly with council tax, it’s always a very very difficult decision for any administration to make.

“We’ve always got to balance our own needs as an organisation with our residents back pockets and clearly at the moment it’s a challenging period with the cost of living, so we do not take that decision lightly.

“But we also have to appreciate that we as an organisation are facing the same sorts of challenges and I think that the 2.58 per cent increase is, although not insignificant, I think it’s modest in the grand scheme of things and we do need it to be able to balance our budget, move forward and be able to continue delivering excellent services for our residents.”