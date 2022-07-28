Red Arrows set to fly over Derbyshire today ahead of Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The Red Arrows are performing a flypast over Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, which will be hosting the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony from 7.30pm tonight.
The aerobatic team are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, and will be passing over Derbyshire on their way to the event – which will be directed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
Their flightpath will take them over the village of Blackwell, near Alfreton, at 8.03pm. Residents of Heanor will then be able to spot them at 8.04pm.
Anyone wanting to catch a glimpse of the iconic red jets in Derbyshire will need to be quick, however – with top speeds of almost 650mph, they will reach Birmingham just minutes after appearing in our skies.