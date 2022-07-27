Council rejects appeal for speed camera on Chesterfield road amid safety concerns

But Linda Shipley, who lives on Walton Road in Chesterfield, said speeding is getting worse and when drivers see the green lights on the crossing they speed up to over 50 miles per hour.

She has now set up a petition calling for a speed camera to be installed and has visited nearby houses, getting over 150 signatures.

She added: “It is getting worse every day, especially from the mini roundabout as you come out of Morrisons. One of my friends has mental health issues with the amount of traffic, and HGVs.”

Walton Road (sourced from Google Maps)

She said a police van is sometimes parked at the top of the road, but cars flash people when they see them.

As part of the Community Speed Watch programme, Ms Shipley stood on Walton road with a speed gun but said when drivers noticed the speed gun, they slowed down.

She added: “We could do with Police cars there regularly, but we definitely need a speed camera. There have been a number of accidents here, mostly caused by speeding.

“I have been in touch with Derbyshire County Council about speeding, asking for cameras to be put on our road, but they have said that until there is a fatality they cannot put one on there."

Derbyshire County Council said there was already an interactive sign on Walton Road to advise drivers who exceed the 30 mph speed limit to slow down prior to the downhill section of road before the crossing.

They added: "There is also agreement to provide a similar sign for drivers travelling in the opposing direction on Walton Road.

"Excessive speed should firstly be reported to the police to see if immediate enforcement is required to help address any concerns.