The operator of Chesterfield’s Tapton Lock Visitor Centre has given the reason for shutting its canalside café and shop.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The café and shop operated two days a week and one weekend a month and had been under review for some months before the decision to close was taken in April. It was found to be no longer viable as a part-time business and ceased trading at short notice due to staffing issues, but we’d like to thank visitors for their valued custom over the years.

“We’re now looking at alternatives uses for the building in order to generate income to contribute to the cost of maintaining the canal. In the meantime, the building will continue to provide a base for our countryside rangers. Public toilets in the building will continue to open whenever rangers are on site and all-terrain mobility scooters or ‘trampers’ will still be available to hire during these times. Pre-booking is essential."

Boat trips, operated by Chesterfield Canal Trust, will continue to run as usual.

A trust spokesperson said: “The Chesterfield Canal Trust is very sorry that Derbyshire County Council has finally closed its café and shop at Tapton Lock Visitor Centre. It has proved to be a wonderful venue for nearly 30 years. The trust is in talks with Derbyshire County Council about the possible future of the building, but nothing has been decided as yet.

“In the meantime, we will still be running all our trips on John Varley II from Tapton Lock and the toilets will remain open.”

The news of the cafe and shop’s closure has triggered mixed reactions on social media. Elvira Mciv said: “ Really sad to hear as the staff are lovely. We loved to pop in and have a brew and their nut-free biscuits or an ice cream and stock up on duck food. It's a lovely break in the walk along the canal.”

Steve Pattison commented: “A big problem was it only opened on Monday and Tuesday, so lost a lot of potential custom. It has potential to do so much better with a little more consistency and effort.”

Glyn Clarke wrote: “It’s not in a very overt location for standard trade and limited parking access to those who know it’s there… and there’s a Starbucks right bang near it… it’s a tough call. Possibly if the canal ever gets reconnected to the network it might return?”

Sue Clark posted: “Sad indeed but people need to use the facility. You can’t run any business at a loss and keep open thinking people may or may not come especially if you have to buy in perishable items.”

Charlotte Jayne said “There's a complete lack of community support in Chesterfield which is why things like this keep happening and the town is shrinking. People don't support the town, things close down and the same people constantly complain there's nothing to do/nowhere to go!”

*Paddle UK members wishing to use the canal can call 01629 533020, email [email protected] or make contact through the Derbyshire Countryside page on Facebook.