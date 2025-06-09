The cafe and shop at Tapton Lock Visitor Centre are closing and public toilets will only be open when members of staff are in the building.

Some members of staff will continue to be based in the building and the public toilets will be open when staff are on site. All-terrain mobility scooters will remain available to hire during these times.

Chesterfield Canal Trust will continue to operate boat trips along the canal as usual.

Steven Pattison posted on Tapton Lock Visitor Centre’s Facebook page: “Very sad to see the closure, but as it’s barely been open now for months I could see it coming.”

Melissa Ollier wrote: “So disappointed. Hope someone else can take it over. Can’t believe the public toilets won’t be open regularly either.”

Hollingwood Hub is the nearest canal-side cafe to Tapton Lock and is 2.5miles away along the towpath.

Derbyshire County Council has been asked for a comment about the closure of the cafe and shop at Tapton Lock.