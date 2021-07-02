‘Prolific’ Chesterfield offender locked up

A ‘prolific’ disqualified driver has been jailed.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:39 am
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:40 am

Ashley Arundell, 30, of Princess Street, Brimington, was warned by the court last year he would go to prison if he drove again.

MORE: North Derbyshire farm ordered to knock down extensions built without 'proper permissions'

He continued to drive and trade as a scrap car dealer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ashley Arundell. Picture posted on Twitter by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Arundell was arrested on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he was jailed for 12 weeks.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit described him as a ‘prolific disqualified driver’.

Driving while disqualified is a very serious offence which carries up to six months in prison.

The vehicle Arundell was driving while disqualified. Picture posted on Twitter by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

MORE: Chesterfield's Covid-19 infection rate increases by more than five times in a fortnight

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.