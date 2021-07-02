‘Prolific’ Chesterfield offender locked up
A ‘prolific’ disqualified driver has been jailed.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:39 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:40 am
Ashley Arundell, 30, of Princess Street, Brimington, was warned by the court last year he would go to prison if he drove again.
He continued to drive and trade as a scrap car dealer.
Arundell was arrested on Wednesday.
On Thursday, he was jailed for 12 weeks.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit described him as a ‘prolific disqualified driver’.
Driving while disqualified is a very serious offence which carries up to six months in prison.