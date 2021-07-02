‘Prolific’ Chesterfield offender locked up

Ashley Arundell, 30, of Princess Street, Brimington, was warned by the court last year he would go to prison if he drove again.

He continued to drive and trade as a scrap car dealer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Arundell. Picture posted on Twitter by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Arundell was arrested on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he was jailed for 12 weeks.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit described him as a ‘prolific disqualified driver’.

Driving while disqualified is a very serious offence which carries up to six months in prison.

The vehicle Arundell was driving while disqualified. Picture posted on Twitter by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.