North Derbyshire farm ordered to knock down extensions built without 'proper permissions'

North East Derbyshire District Council says Border View Farm, on the edge of Dronfield, must knock down the unauthorised indoor riding arena and wooden chalet development.

A planning inspector has ruled that the large arena building must now be removed within six months and the smaller wooden chalet building removed within three months.

The inspector agreed with the council’s decision not to grant permission for the two ‘inappropriate and unauthorised buildings’.

Border View Farm, near Dronfield.

North East Derbyshire District Council cabinet member for environmental services, Coun Charlotte Cupit, said: “We’re pleased that the inspector has upheld the notices served on these buildings which were causing harm to our landscape and did not have planning permission.

"These buildings must now be removed and the area restored.

“We promised our residents and communities of North East Derbyshire that we would protect our landscape and take tough action on works which don’t have the proper permissions, and with the help of our enforcement team, we have been successful in doing so at this establishment.

“We have made major investments into our enforcement teams at the authority and this decision demonstrates its success.

“Unlawful developments that are harmful to the environment will not be tolerated by the council.”

On its website, family-run Border View Farm is described as ‘a working farm with cattle, sheep, pigs and hens’, as well as a kennels and cattery, equestrian centre and a farm shop.