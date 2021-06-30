Gracie Spinks died from stab wound inquest hears

Gracie Spinks with her beloved horse, Paddy.

DCs Graham Barrick told Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on June 18 she was found lying unconscious by two witness next to a “patch of blood” at the Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton where she kept her horse Paddy.

After their arrival at just after 8am a man was seen “running away” however it was believed at the time she had been kicked by a horse.

While waiting for paramedics one of the witnesses battled to save Gracie’s life with CPR but she was “unresponsive”.

When paramedics arrived they realised Gracie had been “assaulted” and police were called.

A port-mortem conducted on June 19 found Gracie died of a “stab wound to the neck.”

The officer confirmed no evidence of sexual assault was found.

Gracie was formally identified by her brother Thomas Spinks on June 21.

Concluding the opening of the inquest into Gracie’s death Assistant Coroner Matthew Kewley confirmed police would continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

He said: “It’s in the public domain that the IOPC will be carrying out an investigation.