Chesterfield's Covid-19 infection rate increases by more than five times in a fortnight

Derbyshire County Council’s Covid-19 Surveillance Report shows the rate across the borough stands at 139.2 per 100,000 people over the two weeks up to June 25.

The highest 14-day rate was in Old Whittington, at 236.6 per 100,000 people, and the lowest rate was in Brookside and Walton, at 61.5.

Chesterfield's Covid-19 infection rate has spiked.

Derbyshire’s overall rate is 135.3 per 100,000 people.

In Chesterfield, the average age of all cases was 27.2 and over the last 14 days 58.2 per cent of all cases have been male.

On Monday, Chesterfield Royal Hospital said one patient was receiving treatment for Covid.

Derbyshire’s public health director, Dean Wallace, says the Delta variant, which spreads quicker and is more likely to result in hospitalisation, now accounts for in excess of 90 per cent of all new Covid cases in the county.