Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 85-year-old victim of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal is to fly a Second World War fighter plane over the dams of Derbyshire next month to turn the spotlight on plans for a new RAF memorial sculpture which has been grounded by a lack of funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham resident David Morley was among the hundreds of former postmasters accused of financial irregularities by the Post Office, and one of the first to demonstrate the IT system errors which were ultimately revealed to be at fault after a corporate cover-up.

Though David fortunately never ended up in court like many of the other victims, the public interest in the case which spiked around ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office has seen him invited to talk about his experience many times in the media over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he continues to support the victims’ ongoing fight for full justice, David also hopes to share some of that public attention with another passion of national importance – a project to erect a huge new sculpture on the border of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire as a memorial to the crews of RAF Bomber Command.

Retired postmaster David Morley will pilot a Second World War fighter plane over the dams of Derbyshire next month. (Photo: Contributed)

David said: “In the end, out of £12,000 I was owed by the Post Office, I’d got £10,000 back and thought the rest would have to be written off. Then Rishi Sunak came up the compensation scheme in 2022.

“I was lucky to benefit from that as one of the one’s who wasn’t prosecuted, and I donated a significant proportion of my compensation to charities including the Bomber County Gateway Trust.”

The trust has been working for almost a decade to create On Freedom’s Wings, a roadside sculpture at Norton Disney in Lincolnshire which might rival the Angel of the North in size and status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A memorial statue was erected in central London in 2012, and the International Bomber Command Centre opened near Lincoln with its own memorial spire in 2018, but there remains a feeling that no visible symbol exists to express the nation’s respect for the sacrifices of those involved in the area where they were based.

An artist's impression of how the Bomber County Gateway Trust sculpture will look once completed. (Image: Contributed)

The planned artwork is a steel replica of a Lancaster VN-N bomber which crashed nearby in 1942, piloted by the Australian Sergeant EJ Morley – no relation to David.

However, with work two thirds complete, the trust is still an estimated £55,000 short of completion costs and may have exhausted all institutional funding options like the National Lottery, meaning the remainder will have to be generated by generous supporters like David.

He said: “My dad was a pilot in the First World War Royal Flying Corps, which became the RAF, and I had relatives in Bomber Command who survived it all. I lived at Sutton-on-Trent during the war, and I still remember coming across crashed aircraft and one night when we were bombed where the A1 crossed the main railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me, the sculpture is something that really recognises all the effort put in by the air crews, mainly from Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire. When I saw it I thought it was a damn good idea, and will there forever more for people to see as they drive up the A46.

“When I learned they were still raising money, I thought I could do something to help out and shine a light on a good cause.”

Perhaps the most famous mission overseen by RAF Bomber Command during the war was Operation Chastise, commonly known as the Dambusters Raid, which resulted in catastrophic flooding of the Ruhr valley, a heartland of German industry.

RAF crews prepared for the operation with practice flights over the dams of Derbyshire’s Derwent Valley, which is why David has put them on his route map for a flight in a P51 Mustang fighter, planned for mid-afternoon on Saturday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An experienced amateur pilot who has flown many similar wartime planes, David said: “Weather permitting, I’ll be flying with an instructor who will hopefully do the take-off then let me take over. I want to do a low pass over the dams and a victory roll over Ladybower Reservoir.

“I’ll also fly over my house so I can do some aerobatics for my wife Mary – she thinks I’m a prat – then on over the site where the memorial will be.”

He added: “At my age, people do get a bit tetchy about it. I’ve had to fill in god-knows how many forms. It’ll be going along at 275 miles per hour and you can’t pull too many Gs or you pass out, but it’s mostly common sense.”

Given David’s role in the Post Office affair, his airborne escapade has been picked up by the BBC, with a film crew expected to record it from the ground at Sywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David ran a Post Office in Sutton-in-Ashfield for many years, then served across the region at 22 more locations as a relief postmaster – even after he had been accused by bosses over missing money.

He recalls: “I was still at Sutton when I had this sudden loss of £3,600. Under the terms of my employment, any losses had to be made good on the same day’s balance.

“I refused to do that and said it was nothing to do with me. They said they’d sack me due to breach of contract, and I told them they didn’t have a shred of evidence I’d done anything wrong.

“Eventually I wound up in a meeting with two Post Office bosses, and two from Fujitsu, and while we were sat there the computer did a transaction on its own. Everyone else stopped in horror, and I just sat there grinning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two days after that the loss disappeared from my account. To me that proves they had remote access to the computer. I think they’ve still never admitted that.”

He added: “When I watched Mr Bates, it made me so bloody angry. I’ve spoken to Alan and met many of the others involved.

“I’d provided the evidence in 2001 that the system was faulty. Had they taken any notice of that, there would never have been any prosecutions.”

To learn more about the Bomber County Gateway Trust, its sculpture plans and ways to support the project, visit bombergatewaytrust.co.uk or facebook.com/OnFreedomsWings.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.