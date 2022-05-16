This fantastic shot was taken by Nick Rhodes, of Hasland, of the Lancaster flying over Hardwick Hall
This fantastic shot was taken by Nick Rhodes, of Hasland, of the Lancaster flying over Hardwick Hall

15 photos as iconic Lancaster Bomber takes to the skies over Derbyshire to mark Dambusters anniversary

Residents were treated to the sight of a Lancaster Bomber above Derbyshire this weekend – as the anniversary of the historic Dambusters raids was marked.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:40 pm

The legendary plane flew past Doe Lea and Hardwick Hall this weekend – with Monday, May 16 marking the 79th anniversary of the bouncing bomb raids on Germany in 1943.

Crowds gathered on Saturday and Sunday for two spectacular flyovers, as the aircraft took part in an RAF Bomber Command Remembrance flight.

See 15 photos of the Lancaster Bomber as it passed through Derbyshire’s skies.

READ THIS: Pictures as Chesterfield community comes together to honour hero Logan Folger on his birthday weekend

1. Doe Lea flyover

The Lancaster Bomber as it passed close to Doe Lea on Saturday.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Crowds at Doe Lea

A healthy crowd formed in Doe Lea as the Lancaster Bomber was due to pass.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

3. Lancaster Bomber

Lancaster flying over Hardwick Hall, taken by Nick Rhodes of Hasland

Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales

4. Operation Chastise

The top-secret Dambusters raids, officially known as Operation Chastise, took place on the night of May 16 and 17, 1943. The raids were carried out by 133 airmen in 19 Lancaster bombers.

Photo: Josh Barker @avfuelphotography

Photo Sales
ResidentsDerbyshireHardwick HallGermanyChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4