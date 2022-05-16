15 photos as iconic Lancaster Bomber takes to the skies over Derbyshire to mark Dambusters anniversary

The legendary plane flew past Doe Lea and Hardwick Hall this weekend – with Monday, May 16 marking the 79th anniversary of the bouncing bomb raids on Germany in 1943.
Crowds gathered on Saturday and Sunday for two spectacular flyovers, as the aircraft took part in an RAF Bomber Command Remembrance flight.
See 15 photos of the Lancaster Bomber as it passed through Derbyshire’s skies.
